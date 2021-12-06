Police Make Gruesome Discovery After Fight At Frat Party

A college student was found dead more than 36 hours after he went missing Saturday morning.

Vincenzo “Vinny” Lirosi, a 22-year-old student at the University of New Hampshire, was found by authorities in a “marshy area” Sunday afternoon after drinking with friends Saturday night. Lirosi left his friends at around 1 A.M Saturday after reportedly getting into a fight at a bar where a fraternity party was being held, WMUR9 reported.

“It’s pretty uncharacteristic of him,” Lirosi’s former roommate Jordan Blanchard said, according to WMUR9. “This is his first fight ever.” Blanchard said when the fight was broken up, “he went into the woods [after] they kicked him out and told him to go home.” (RELATED: College Student Fights Off Sexual Assault Attacker, Boys Jump From Window To Help Her)



Those who attended the party told Blanchard that Lirosi’s last sighting was down a wooden path that is commonly used as a shortcut around campus, WMUR9 reported.

“We started to think how he would think, and we started walking through the woods on different trails,” said Blanchard, according to WMUR9. “We walked all the way to Jackson’s Landing to see if he was over there, and we could not find anything.”

The search for Lirosi involved Durham police as well as State police and Fish and Game Saturday morning, using various tools to locate the college student including a K-9 unit, thermal drone, and a helicopter when Lirosi’s body was found, according to WMUR9.

It is with very heavy hearts that we share the search for Vincenzo Lirosi did not end as we had hoped. The student was found in the wooded area off Coe Drive this afternoon. Authorities continue to investigate cause of death but at this time it’s not believed suspicious (1/5) — University of New Hampshire (@UofNH) December 6, 2021

A cause of death has not been determined but is being investigated, WMUR9 reported.