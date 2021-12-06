Police Dog Poops On The Ice Prior To Flyers/Avalanche Game

A police dog had a bit of an accident before the Monday night matchup between the Flyers and Avalanche.

In a video tweeted by Jordan Hall, a group of police dogs were on the ice several hours ahead of tonight’s game, and one decided it was the perfect time for a bathroom break! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

One of the dogs pooped right on the ice as the police officer with him appeared to be a bit clueless. In fact, it looked like he had no idea what to do. Watch the hilarious and uncomfortable moment below.

Some Philly police pups were barking as the Avalanche’s J.T. Compher was rehab skating. “You’re like my personal cheerleader,” Compher said. Compher greeted them afterward and one of the pups did his business right at the center of the logo. Stuff happens I guess. pic.twitter.com/6OXktO1Fhw — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 6, 2021

It really doesn’t get much more uncomfortable and disgusting than that video at all. Imagine being that police officer.

He was just hanging out and the next thing he knew, there was dog feces all over the ice. That’s a tough break!

In case you’re wondering why the police dogs were on the ice to begin with, they apparently have a moment where they salute the animals.

While the defecating on the ice isn’t great, I do have to admit that’s pretty neat.

Just a moment to salute them I believe. pic.twitter.com/vMtAQqBy2K — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) December 6, 2021

Next time, make sure your dog is taken care of before he hits the ice. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a situation like this one. That’s a fact!