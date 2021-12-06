San Francisco 49ers Running Back Trenton Cannon Suffers Horrifying Injury

San Francisco 49ers running back Trenton Cannon suffered a terrifying injury Sunday during a 30-23 loss to the Seahawks.

Right at the start of the game, Cannon smoked his head and neck on the upper thigh of a teammate, and he had to be taken off the field in an ambulance. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the scary moment unfold below.

Prayers up for Trenton Cannon. He stayed down after this play on the opening kickoff. The ambulance & stretcher is out for him. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/109ZvFjZJa — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 5, 2021

According to Nick Wagoner, Cannon was later diagnosed with a concussion. It’s not clear right now if that’s the extent of the injury or if there are other issues.

I think I speak for everyone when I say we’re hoping there aren’t further issues.

As you’d expect, #49ers RB Trenton Cannon will not return to the game. He has been diagnosed with a concussion, per press box announcement. — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) December 5, 2021

There’s no doubt that’s one of the scariest injuries we’ve seen in a long time in the NFL. Cannon went down and it was immediately clear that he was in serious trouble.

Whenever an ambulance has to come out, you know someone is having a serious medical situation.

Trenton Cannon has been taken in the ambulance. He was moving his arms, so hopefully that’s a good sign! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2OFColyHvb — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 5, 2021

Let’s all hope Cannon is back to 100% sooner than later!