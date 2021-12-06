Seattle Seahawks Pull Off Incredible 73-Yard Fake Punt Touchdown Run Against The 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a stunning fake punt during a 30-23 win over the 49ers.

During the first quarter of the Sunday matchup, Seattle lined up to punt on 4th and six from deep in their own territory, but they had a major trick up their sleeves! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The ball was snapped to Travis Homer, and he took it 73 yards to the house without ever being touched by a 49ers defender. Watch the incredible video below.

That’s without a doubt one of the best fake punts that we’ve seen in a very long time. In fact, I’m not sure I even remember the last time one went that well.

Faking a punt is absurdly difficult and almost always blows up in your face. There are so many opportunities for things to go wrong.

Yet, Homer took the snap, didn’t hesitate and raced down the field without any hesitation at all. That’s the kind of play fans love to see!

That’s the kind of play that makes sure you don’t have to pay for a beer for the foreseeable future. The fact the Seahawks managed to win is really the cherry on top.

It wouldn’t have been nearly as awesome if they ended up losing.

It was a gutsy call from Pete Carroll and it paid off in a huge way. What a moment for the players and fans!