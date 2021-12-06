STUDY: Las Vegas Is The Most Sinful City In America

Las Vegas is apparently the most sinful city in the country.

According to a study from WalletHub, Sin City is the most sinful location in the USA. St. Louis, Houston, Los Angeles and Denver rounded out the top five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The study was based on anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices and greed.

A Penthouse, Cabana And Bit Of Tragic History: Here’s @dhookstead‘s Working-Class Las Vegas Trip Recap https://t.co/4QfviD0QwD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2021

Is anyone surprised that Vegas is the most sinful city in America? I’m certainly not. In fact, I’d be shocked if it wasn’t the most sinful city in the country.

At the very least, I think we can all agree it’s the most exciting city in America.

Next at Gatsby’s are the three most popular drinks recommended by the bartender. All were great, but the best in my humble opinion was the Summertime Soirée. pic.twitter.com/GXd0u4nYxO — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 14, 2021

The entire city is designed for partying. It’s all about sports, gambling and alcohol. If you’re looking to cut loose, what more could you want?

Of course, that leads to some questionable decisions being made, but it also leads to a lot of fun being had!

I went to @ResortsWorldLV to try the Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge and Redtail. This thread consists of my totally honest thoughts. Let’s start with the Champagne Bubble Bath, which is a secret menu item. pic.twitter.com/Yf00Jhv7i2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 14, 2021

If you’ve never been to Las Vegas before, I can’t recommend it enough. I go at least once a year, and it never disappoints. In fact, just reading about it again might have me booking another trip!