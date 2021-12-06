Editorial

STUDY: Las Vegas Is The Most Sinful City In America

Las Vegas Recap (Credit: David Hookstead)

Las Vegas is apparently the most sinful city in the country.

According to a study from WalletHub, Sin City is the most sinful location in the USA. St. Louis, Houston, Los Angeles and Denver rounded out the top five.

The study was based on anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices and greed.

Is anyone surprised that Vegas is the most sinful city in America? I’m certainly not. In fact, I’d be shocked if it wasn’t the most sinful city in the country.

At the very least, I think we can all agree it’s the most exciting city in America.

The entire city is designed for partying. It’s all about sports, gambling and alcohol. If you’re looking to cut loose, what more could you want?

Of course, that leads to some questionable decisions being made, but it also leads to a lot of fun being had!

If you’ve never been to Las Vegas before, I can’t recommend it enough. I go at least once a year, and it never disappoints. In fact, just reading about it again might have me booking another trip!