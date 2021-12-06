Editorial

‘The David Hookstead Show’: The College Football Playoff Field Is Set, The Lions Get Their First Win Of The Season, Dan Campbell Dedicates The Game Ball To The Oxford High School Shooting Victims, Lane Kiffin Agrees To An Extension With Ole Miss, Wisconsin Crushes Marquette, Dana White Thanks ‘Dr. Joe Rogan’ For Helping Him Beat COVID-19 And ‘Band Of Brothers Hero’ Edward Shames Dies At The Age Of 99

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Welcome to the Monday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”

On today’s episode, we’re talking about Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincinnati making the College Football Playoff, the Lions get their first win of the season, Dan Campbell dedicates the game ball to the victims of the Oxford High School shooting, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss agree to an extension, Wisconsin hammers Marquette, Dana White thanks Joe Rogan for helping him beat COVID-19 and “Band of Brothers” hero Edward Shames passes away at the age of 99.

Let’s dive in.

TOPICS:

As always, thanks for tuning in for another episode of “The David Hookstead Show,” and make sure to tune in Tuesday for a new one!