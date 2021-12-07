Alabama Beating Georgia In The SEC Title Game Got Insane TV Ratings

The SEC title game put up massive TV ratings this past Saturday.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Alabama Crimson Tide beating the Georgia Bulldogs 41-24 to win the conference averaged a staggering 15.277 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

That number made it the most watched college game of the weekend. Michigan beating Iowa in the Big Ten title game was second.

15.3M for Alabama/Georgia SEC championship, trails only last week’s Ohio State/Michigan game (15.9M) Michigan/Iowa Big 10 Championship averaged 11.7Mhttps://t.co/UBnFKE7O1b — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) December 7, 2021

Do Americans love football or do Americans love football? The answer is a deafening yes. Whenever there’s a big game on, especially a college conference championship matchup, people tune in.

That’s just a fact, and people showed up and showed out Saturday to watch Nick Saban and company dog walk the Bulldogs.

I told EVERYONE Nick Saban and Alabama were going to surprise Georgia. Foolishly, very few people listened. Well, I kept the receipts and Nick Saban is still the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/Ton4qyVefH — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 6, 2021

If you don’t like college football, I really don’t know what to tell you. The game between Alabama and Georgia was pure electric from the opening kick and it didn’t slow down at all.

It was the kind of game that people love to get excited for and the ratings reflect that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Now, we wait to see what kind of ratings the playoff and the bowl games will get. I’m sure they’ll be huge!