Dave Chappelle And Netflix Teaming Up For 11-Day Comedy Festival With Superstar Comedians

Dave Chappelle and Netflix are teaming up for a multi-day comedy festival across Los Angeles with other superstar comedians in April 2022.

The “Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival,” which was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic, will take place at more than two dozen venues across southern California from April 29 to May 8, 2022, Deadline reported in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

The streaming site also posted a message on Instagram that read, “100+ live shows. LA’s most iconic venues. One packed week. Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival is no joke.” The details about the event are also posted on Netflix’s website.

The post included the extensive list of rockstars in the world of comedy, other than Chappelle, that will participate, including Amy Schumer, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, Margaret Cho, Kevin Hart, Bill Burr and dozens more. (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

The partially to-be filmed festival will feature stars on stage in places like Dodger Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl among many other venues.

“We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix,” the streamer’s Stand-up and Comedy Formats director Robbie Praw shared, according to Deadline. “Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

“The Chappelle Show” star’s appearance in the streaming site’s festival comes following an outcry over his comments about the LGBTQ community in his Netflix stand-up show “The Closer.”

In response, he said his special is about “corporate interests” and what he “can say” and “cannot say.”