Deion Sanders’ Success With JSU Has Generated $30 Million For Jackson, Mississippi

Deion Sanders has made the city of Jackson, Mississippi a staggering amount of money.

The legendary football star is currently the coach at Jackson State, and the Tigers just capped off winning the SWAC championship.

He took an FCS program most Americans hadn’t ever heard of before his arrival and they’re now one of the best FCS teams in the country.

Well, it turns out that’s resulted in a lot of money flooding into the city. According to WAPT, Visit Jackson estimates the Tigers becoming an FCS powerhouse has resulted in the city earning $30 million in revenue this season.

When people talk about the economic impact of college football, this is exactly what they’re talking about. Winning gets people interested, interested people buy tickets to games and they spend their money on food and beer along the way.

With Jackson State having an awesome 2021 campaign, interest has been through the roof and people are spending their money all over the city.

These are the facts that idiots who hate football love to ignore. A great football coach can do more for a college city than just about anyone else can.

Need more proof? Look at what Nick Saban has done for Tuscaloosa. He turned Alabama into a national brand.

Nick Saban is on an $84.4 million contract and is still GROSSLY underpaid. A great football program changes a university forever. In 2005, students in New York and Los Angeles weren’t begging to live in Tuscaloosa. After Saban, many rush to Bama. pic.twitter.com/CT13oObYcV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 5, 2021

Props to Sanders for injecting energy and a ton of money into Jackson, Mississippi! I’m sure everyone down there loves to see it!