ESPN Cuts To Commercial As David Letterman Tells Roger Goodell Story

ESPN appeared to cut the feed on David Letterman’s story about Roger Goodell.

During the “Monday Night Football” game between the Patriots and Bills, the legendary late night host appeared on the Manning Megacast with Eli and Peyton. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During their conversation, he started talking about a time when he sat next to Roger Goodell, but fans didn’t get to hear everything. Why? The ESPN2 feed abruptly cut to commercial.

You can watch the video below.

ESPN cut David Letterman’s Roger Goodell story off for commercial. Bummer. #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/N8NgoE0n2s — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 7, 2021

I don’t want to be a conspiracy theorist when it comes to this situation because there’s a very real chance that it wasn’t done on purpose.

It looked like players were coming off the field for halftime and the feed just cut. So, I don’t think anyone has to assume something bad is going on.

Having said that, it is a bit strange that as soon as Letterman started talking about Goodell, the TV cut to commercial.

They didn’t even let him wrap up his story. He got cut off mid-sentence. When stuff like that happens, especially considering ESPN’s ties to the NFL, it raises a few eyebrows!

Does anyone think ESPN wouldn’t do anything to keep Goodell happy? I can promise they would!

So, maybe it was done on purpose or maybe it wasn’t. Either way, it was certainly strange.