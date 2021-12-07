Halle Berry’s Shimmering Lavender Catsuit With Plunging Neckline Burns Up Red Carpet

Halle Berry definitely won the day Tuesday when she stepped out in a shimmering catsuit that burned up the red carpet in California.

The 55-year-old actress looked absolutely stunning as she posed for pictures wearing the long-sleeve lavender sequined form-fitted suit complete with a plunging neckline zip-up front when she showed up for the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

She completed the jaw-dropping look with her hair pulled up in a loose bun, earrings and matching sparkling lavender high heels.

The outfit truly looked like something one of those James Bond girls, a role she famously played in the “Die Another Day” movie, would wear.

It was truly spectacular no matter which direction the suit was viewed from. Berry often wows at various events. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.

