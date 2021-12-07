Jordan Poyer And Micah Hyde Get Incredibly Frustrated With The Media After Losing To The Patriots

Buffalo Bills players Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde weren’t happy with the media Monday night after losing to the Patriots.

The Patriots beat the Bills 14-10 in a game that featured little passing because of the elements. Following the game, Poyer and Hyde were asked if they were embarrassed for losing to a team that threw a grand total of three passes. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots)

Both of the men, especially Poyer, were not happy, and they made that crystal clear. Watch their reactions below.

Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde were not happy when asked if they were embarrassed by the run defence tonight. pic.twitter.com/5lwqZ8CRyh — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

This might shock some of you, but I actually totally understand this frustration from Poyer and Hyde. Getting blamed for a loss after giving up a total of 14 points and only one touchdown is absurd.

Whenever an NFL defense only gives up 14 points, they’ve done a good job. I don’t care if the other team throws it once or 100 times.

As Micah Hyde was leaving the podium, he had this to say to WIVB reporter Jerry Sullivan, who asked the question about the Bills run defence. pic.twitter.com/Qigk975fzl — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 7, 2021

That loss wasn’t on Poyer, Hyde and the defense. It was on the offense for coming up with a total of ten points. You simply aren’t going to win in the NFL with limited offensive production, and I don’t want to hear excuses about the weather.

Find a way to get it done!

The Weather Conditions For The Patriots/Bills Game Were Absolutely Absurd https://t.co/hbLpxcBPbG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 7, 2021

If you ask a stupid question, don’t be surprised when the players gets frustrated. It’s that simple.