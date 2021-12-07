Judicial Watch, Daily Caller News Foundation Score Victory In Lawsuit Over Biden’s Senate Records

The Delaware Supreme Court ruled Monday that the University of Delaware must disclose additional information regarding its deal with President Joe Biden to house his Senate records.

The ruling was in response to an appeal filed in the Delaware Supreme Court by Judicial Watch and the Daily Caller News Foundation in January 2021, which asked for a reversal of the opinion of the Superior Court of Delaware. The Superior Court had blocked the groups’ state public records request for information related to a gift agreement between the University of Delaware and Biden when he donated his Senate records, as well as communications between the university and Biden and his representatives about the release of the records. (RELATED: Judicial Watch, Daily Caller News Foundation Take University Of Delaware To Court Over Biden’s Senate Records)

The records may contain information related to Tara Reade, the woman who alleged Biden sexually assaulted her in 1993. Reade has previously indicated that information pertaining to her complaint against Biden might be found in his Senate records. Biden has repeatedly denied Reade’s allegations and previously stated that his Senate records contain no information related to her or her accusations.

The Delaware Supreme Court ruled that the University of Delaware must disclose additional information under oath regarding the gift agreement, stating in the ruling that the university had not successfully argued Biden’s documents were exempt from public records requests. (RELATED: Judicial Watch Continues Lawsuit As Chicago Mayor Says She Would ‘Absolutely’ Deny Interviews With White Reporters Again)

“This Delaware Supreme Court decision is a remarkable pushback on the University of Delaware’s secret deal with Joe Biden to hide his Senate records,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a press release. “In the meantime, why won’t President Biden simply release his Senate records? What is he trying to hide?”

“The University of Delaware should stop trying to hide records from the president’s decades of political activities,” DCNF President Neil Patel said in a statement. “They should be public. This level of corruption should not be happening in America.”

Judicial Watch and the DCNF had each filed public records requests for the documents in April 2020, arguing that, because a publicly-funded university was housing the documents, they should be publicly available. After the university denied the request, the DCNF and Judicial Watch filed petitions in Delaware’s Office of the Attorney General to determine whether the university’s decision violated public records laws, which were in turn denied.

The groups appealed the attorney general’s decision on the basis that Biden’s Senate records must have been housed at public expense at the University of Delaware as the university receives roughly $120 million in state funds each year, and were therefore subject to public records requests. However, the Superior Court of Delaware upheld the attorney general’s decision in January.

