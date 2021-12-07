Manny Diaz Releases Harsh Statement After Being Fired By Miami

Former Miami football coach Manny Diaz isn’t happy with how he was treated by the program.

The Hurricanes officially fired Diaz so they could hire former Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, but they without a doubt strung him along just in case anything fell through with the new coach.

Well, he’s not happy about how he wasn’t treated with more respect.

“I am disappointed in the University’s decision and the manner in which this played out over the last few weeks. The uncertainty impacted our team, our stand and their families – these are real people that gave everything to this program. For that, for them, I hurt,” Diaz wrote in part.

You can read his full statement below.

It’s hard to disagree with Diaz that the handling of the situation was incredibly poor. Why? Because it was 100% mean and almost borderline cruel.

The Hurricanes publicly went after Cristobal while retaining Diaz just in case anything went wrong.

Then, when it was clear that Cristobal was coming to Miami, Diaz was given the axe and shown the exit. It’s a brutal business and this is one of bluntest reminders in recent memory.

Teams want to win, and if they have to run over their current head coach to do it, they 100% will. That’s just a fact.

Hopefully, Diaz lands on his feet and gets a new job. No matter what you think about Miami’s program, he deserved to be treated better.