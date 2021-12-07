Editorial

Marcus Freeman Says He ‘Was In Complete Shock’ When Brian Kelly Left For LSU

Nov 20, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman sits on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman was very surprised by Brian Kelly’s departure.

Kelly sent shockwaves through the world of college football when he packed his bags and left South Bend for the LSU Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How surprising was the decision? The most important guy on his staff didn’t even know it was coming.

 

During a Monday interview with Colin Cowherd, Freeman revealed that he “was in complete shock” when Kelly informed him that he was out the door for Baton Rouge.

He also revealed that he leaned towards initially joining him as Kelly’s DC before ultimately staying with the Fighting Irish.

You can watch his full comments below.

I’m not shocked that Freeman was stunned by Kelly’s decision. It seemed like everyone tied to college football was shocked.

I’m not sure many people at all saw Kelly to LSU coming, but here we are! College football is a very unpredictable sport.

Having said that, it all worked out for the best for Freeman. He was promoted from DC to HC, and the entire fan base has embraced him.

There is a ton of excitement and buzz surrounding Freeman. People can’t wait to see what he does starting with the team’s bowl game.

 

As for Kelly, he’s already making waves in Baton Rouge, and I wouldn’t say they’re all for the best reasons!

It will honestly be entertaining as all hell if he falls flat on his face, but I’m sure he’ll do just fine.