Marcus Freeman Says He ‘Was In Complete Shock’ When Brian Kelly Left For LSU

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman was very surprised by Brian Kelly’s departure.

Kelly sent shockwaves through the world of college football when he packed his bags and left South Bend for the LSU Tigers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How surprising was the decision? The most important guy on his staff didn’t even know it was coming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball)

During a Monday interview with Colin Cowherd, Freeman revealed that he “was in complete shock” when Kelly informed him that he was out the door for Baton Rouge.

He also revealed that he leaned towards initially joining him as Kelly’s DC before ultimately staying with the Fighting Irish.

You can watch his full comments below.

“When he called me and told me, I was in complete shock. I did not see it coming at all. My mind started racing.” — @Marcus_Freeman1 talks Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame and his transition to head coach: pic.twitter.com/FstGBOTbFE — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 6, 2021

I’m not shocked that Freeman was stunned by Kelly’s decision. It seemed like everyone tied to college football was shocked.

I’m not sure many people at all saw Kelly to LSU coming, but here we are! College football is a very unpredictable sport.

REPORT: LSU Hires Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly For A Shocking Amount Of Money https://t.co/8KfrYRAHXh — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 30, 2021

Having said that, it all worked out for the best for Freeman. He was promoted from DC to HC, and the entire fan base has embraced him.

There is a ton of excitement and buzz surrounding Freeman. People can’t wait to see what he does starting with the team’s bowl game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Notre Dame Football (@ndfootball)

As for Kelly, he’s already making waves in Baton Rouge, and I wouldn’t say they’re all for the best reasons!

Brian Kelly Appears To Fake A Terrible Southern Accent When Speaking To LSU Fans. The Video Is Hilarious https://t.co/rNVeJ6lKVu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 4, 2021

It will honestly be entertaining as all hell if he falls flat on his face, but I’m sure he’ll do just fine.