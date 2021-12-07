REPORT: Media Companies ‘Meet In Secret’ With Biden White House To Discuss More Favorable Economic Coverage

The White House has been working with major news outlets “behind the scenes” to “reshape coverage” on the economic crisis, according to CNN.

The administration has been “briefing major newsrooms over the past week” while “discussing with newsrooms trends pertaining to job creation, economic growth, supply chains, and more,” CNN reports, citing an anonymous source.

The administration has argued that “the country’s economy is in much better shape than it was last year.” CNN reported the conversations have “been productive, with anchors and reporters and producers getting to talk with the officials.”

Some news in @ReliableSources: Senior White House and admin officials have been holding briefings with major newsrooms over past week as they try to reshape economic coverage. https://t.co/s3tNP28Lae pic.twitter.com/REvVzLKlXv — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) December 7, 2021

Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank claimed Friday that the Biden Administration has received “unrelenting negative” coverage when compared to former President Donald Trump. (RELATED: Mika Brzezinski Breaks Bad News On Jobs Report Straight To Psaki’s Face, Live On-Air)

“The findings … confirmed my fear: My colleagues in the media are serving as accessories to the murder of democracy,” Milbank wrote. “After a honeymoon of slightly positive coverage in the first three months of the year, Biden’s press for the past four months has been as bad as – and for a time worse than – the coverage Trump received for the same four months of 2020.”

“Sure, Biden has had his troubles, with the delta variant, Afghanistan and inflation,” Milbank continued. “But the economy is rebounding impressively, he has signed major legislation, and he has restored some measure of decency, calm and respect for democratic institutions.”

A recent CBS News/YouGov poll found that three out of 10 Americans think the country is doing “somewhat well” under Biden. Biden received a higher disapproval rating when polled on the economy, immigration, race relations and inflation.

News coverage of Biden’s first 100 days in office were “modestly more negative than positive,” according to a Pew Research Center study.