Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy Donates Thousands Of Dollars To The Victims Of The Oxford High School Shooting

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy has pulled off a classy move for the victims of the Oxford High School shooting.

The dual-threat quarterback announced late Monday night that he's donating $3,000 to the families of those impacted by the horrific school shooting in Michigan.

He also announced that he’s donating another $7,000 to different children’s hospitals.

This is a classy move, and it’s the kind of stuff that we love to see, especially around the holidays. You’ll never hear me knock anyone for helping those in need.

The Lions stepped up to help the Oxford High School community and McCarthy, who is primed to be Michigan’s next major star, is also lending a hand to those in need.

The state of Michigan is in a lot of pain right now after four people were senselessly murdered in a school shooting.

At the same time, the state is experiencing its most successful football run at the college level in a very long time.

The Wolverines have given fans something to cheer about during this terrible time, and McCarthy is spreading his money around to help as many people as he can.

Props to him for stepping up and helping out. We could all use a little more energy like that.