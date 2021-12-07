Navy To Commission Ship Named After US Senator And WWII Combat Veteran Daniel Inouye

The US Navy will commission an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer named after former Democratic Hawaii Sen. Daniel Inouye, the Defense Department announced Tuesday.

“The late Senator Daniel Inouye spent his entire life in public service, both in uniform and out,” Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said in a statement. “Senator Inouye’s life is one to be emulated and the crew of this warship will not only be inspired by his legacy, but will stand the watch with the honor and dignity deserving of a ship bearing his name.” The ship will be moored at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.

Forever in our debt ⚓ @SECNAV Carlos Del Toro delivers a message to the Navy and Marine Corps family reflecting on Dec. 7th, the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor, and the upcoming commissioning of the destroyer USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118) on Dec. 8th.

As a 17-year old, Inouye aided soldiers who were injured during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Inouye, who served in Congress from 1963 until his death in 2012, received the Congressional Medal of Honor for his service in Italy during World War II. He lost his right arm in a battle in San Terenzo, a village in northern Italy.

After returning to the U.S., Inouye recovered at the same hospital as long-time Kansas Sen. Bob Dole and Michigan Sen. Philip Hart, both of whom were also injured in Europe.

As a senator, Inouye sat on the Watergate Committee and chaired the Iran-Contra and Appropriations committees.

The USS Daniel Inouye will be the 69th Arleigh Burke-class commissioned destroyer, according to the Defense Department.