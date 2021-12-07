Netflix Renews ‘Outer Banks’ For Season 3

“Outer Banks” is coming back for another season.

The hit Netflix show dropped its second season at the end of July and fans have been desperately waiting for any update on whether or not we'd get more episodes.

Well, Netflix has answered and we’re coming back for season three. The show’s official Instagram page released a season three announcement image with the caption, “see you in poguelandia.”

You can give it a look below.

I’m not sure anyone doubted whether or not we’d get another season of “Outer Banks,” but it’s good to hear that it’s official.

As you all know, “Outer Banks” is one of my big time guilty pleasure shows. I binged season two over one weekend with my girlfriend.

I’m not ashamed! I’ll gladly talk about Outer Banks with anyone who wants to. Is it a bit cheesy and over-the-top?

Sure, but it’s fun entertainment. It’s about a bunch of teenagers hunting for lost gold, trying not to get murdered and solving mysteries.

If you don’t see the appeal in that, I’m going to go ahead and assume that you’re just not a big fan of fun.

While there’s no specific release date announced yet for season three, I’d take a strongly educated guess that it’ll be here summer 2022. Should be a good time!