Ole Miss Professor Anne Twitty Complains She Makes Less Than 1/100th Of Lane Kiffin’s Salary

Ole Miss professor Anne Twitty apparently thinks Lane Kiffin is making too much money.

The popular coach recently agreed to an extension with the Rebels, and he'll make more than $29 million in base salary over the next four seasons.

Twitty tweeted, “I’m a tenured, associate history professor, in my 12th year at the University of Mississippi, and I’m not paid even 1/100th of the football coach’s new salary.”

Yes, she’s upset that a guy who just went 10-2 in the SEC West got handed a fat new deal!

Man, she is going to be furious when she finds out what USC, LSU and Alabama are paying their coaches. She’s going to be pissed!

Don’t let her learn what Brian Kelly just got handed from the Tigers!

Imagine thinking that firing off this hot take was a good idea. Imagine thinking people are going to side with you!

Last time I checked, which is often, we don’t sell out stadiums seating 90,000+ people to watch people take history tests.

We sell out stadiums to watch people pound the football and score touchdowns, and I say that as a fan of history. I love history, but I don’t think we can charge $1,000 a ticket to watch a bunch of kids read about WWI.

You know what you can charge a lot of money for? College football games, especially the big ones. I’ve been to Oxford, Mississippi, and I can promise you on a game day, nobody is thinking about their history professor.

That’s not to say Twitty isn’t a fine teacher. I’m sure she is, but can she reinvigorate a mediocre SEC program and give fans one of the best offenses in America?

I somehow doubt it, and that’s why she’s not paid even 1/100 of what Lane Kiffin is getting.

Now, if she figures out a way to beat Nick Saban and win the SEC, I’m sure she’ll be making more money than she knows what to do with!