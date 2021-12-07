Pearl Harbor Veterans Honor Americans Who Made Ultimate Sacrifice 80 Years Ago

Survivors of the Imperial Japanese air raid on Pearl Harbor gathered on the incident’s 80th anniversary Tuesday to honor those killed in the attack.

Approximately 30 survivors and 100 other WWII veterans appeared at the site of the historic bombing to partake in the memorial service held annually by the National Park Service and the US Navy on Dec. 7, according to The Associated Press. (RELATED: Tuesday Marks The 80-Year Anniversary Of The Attack On Pearl Harbor).

The greatest generation: World War II veterans getting a warm welcome and lei after landing in Hawaii from all over the country to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor this week 🇺🇸 @KITV4 #PearlHarbor #PearlHarbor80 pic.twitter.com/MTLprCTZxY — Tom George (@TheTomGeorge) December 4, 2021

Among those attending is 99-year-old Army veteran Herb Elfring, who served in the 251st Coast Artillery, part of the California National Guard, the outlet added.

“It was just plain good to get back and be able to participate in the remembrance of the day,” Elfring said, describing how glad he is to return to the historic site considering he narrowly escaped the first time, the AP reported.

(1/3) In the story of our nation, there are moments that defined the American spirit and places that changed the course of our nation. On Sunday … December 7th, 1941 … an unprovoked, surprise attack was launched upon our Armed Forces stationed at Pearl Harbor. pic.twitter.com/ttUVSolpEe — USNavyCNO (@USNavyCNO) December 7, 2021

Several women who worked in factories to help with the war effort also attended the memorial event, including 95-year-old Mae Krier, who says she fought for recognition for women who served in their own ways.

“We fought together as far as I’m concerned,” she said, according to the AP’s report. “But it took so long to honor what us women did. And so of course, I’ve been fighting hard for that, to get our recognition.”

The bombing claimed the lives of over 2,400 U.S. servicemembers. Nearly half of them served on the USS Arizona, which sank during the attack.