Playboy Playmate Holly Madison Talks Living In A ‘Gross’ Cycle In The Mansion With Hefner

Former playmate Holly Madison opened up about living in a “gross” cycle during her time in the Playboy mansion with the late Hugh Hefner.

“I felt like I was in the cycle of gross things and I didn’t know what to do,” the ex-Playboy pinup and former girlfriend of Hefner shared in an clip from the upcoming docuseries “Secrets of Playboy” from A&E. The comments were noted by the New York Post in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Girl Next Door’ Star Opens Up About Life At The Playboy Mansion)

WATCH:

“I got to a point not too far into my time there … where I kind of broke under that pressure and being made to feel like I needed to look exactly like everybody else,” she added. (RELATED: Celebrate Hugh Hefner’s Birthday With 36 Photos That Prove He Was The Biggest Baller Of All-Time)

Madison famously was part of the trio who starred in the hit reality series “The Girls Next Door” as one of Hefner’s three lovers.

Holly said the Playboy founder was not pleased when she decided to chop off her hair after she realized she was starting to look like everyone else.

“I came back with short hair and he flipped out on me,” Madison shared. “And he was screaming at me and said it made me look old, hard and cheap.”

Fellow “Girls Next Door” playmate Bridget Marquardt recalled that “Hef would be pretty abrasive in the way he said things to Holly.”

“She came down with red lipstick one time and he flipped out, said he hated red lipstick on girls and [told her] that she needed to take it off right away,” she added, noting other people could and it didn’t seem to “bother him.”

“It was very frustrating to live with every day,” Bridget continued. “All of the drama that was going on and the tension. I could definitely see that [Madison] she was getting depressed and sad and her demeanor was starting to change.”

The series airs January 24 at 9 p.m. on A&E.