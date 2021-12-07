PREVIEW: The Badgers Need To Earn A Huge Win Over Indiana

The Wisconsin Badgers need a big Wednesday night win over Indiana.

The Badgers currently 7-1 after thrashing Marquette this past Saturday, and now a very good 7-1 Hoosiers team is waiting for us. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I always say, if you want to be the best, then you have to be ready and willing to play against the best. Indiana is a tough team, and I have no doubt they’ll give us a dogfight.

Yet, I’m damn sure not scared. Brad Davison, Johnny Davis, Steven Crowl, Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl are a hell of a starting lineup, and when we’re playing well, we can play with anyone.

The next opponent to find that out is the Hoosiers. It’s not personal. It’s just business.

With every win we stack up, we take one more step towards winning the B1G and getting great tournament position.

Seeing as how nobody believed in us from the jump, we really have nothing to lose. We’re overlooked and counted out!

So, let’s go out and take care of business as we always do. It’s time to start gathering B1G wins. Let’s get it done!

Make sure to catch the game at 7:00 EST on BTN!