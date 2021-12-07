Two Rams Smash Their Horns Together In Epic Video

Two rams squared up in an epic viral video making the rounds online.

In an Instagram video shared by @natureismetal (via @huntphotos), two rams ran at each other and smashed horns in unreal fashion. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give the video a watch below. It’s shocking how loud the collision was.

That’s about as badass of a thing as you’ll ever see in nature. It really doesn’t get better or more aggressive than something like the video above.

Those rams took one look at each other, squared up, smashed each other’s horns and then kind of stood around to assess the situation.

I don’t know nearly enough about Rams to understand why they do this, but I do know it’s awesome. I honestly had no idea their collisions were that loud.

To call it cool would be a major understatement.

I’m a huge fan of nature (not the ocean), and seeing stuff like this is a great reminder why the outdoors are great. Now, would I recommend getting close to this in person? No, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying the video.

H/T:BroBible