REPORT: Allegations Against Deshaun Watson Could Go To A Grand Jury In January

It sounds like a major update in Deshaun Watson’s case is on the horizon.

The Houston Texans quarterback hasn't played a snap all season as he faces more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct.

As of right now, Watson is only facing civil allegations and hasn’t been charged with anything criminally.

The NFL has made it crystal clear Deshaun Watson is eligible to play as he faces more than 20 allegations of assault and misconduct. The question now is whether or not a team will trade for the dual-threat QB. @dhookstead is here to break it all down. pic.twitter.com/Av51IVTd1j — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 27, 2021

Tony Buzbee, who represents Watson’s accusers, told League of Justice that multiple women have been interviewed by the authorities and the case might be sent to a grand jury in January.

There is a small chance it could even go to a grand jury sooner.

BREAKING: Prosecutors Likely Presenting Deshaun Watson Case to A Grand Jury in January, Attorney Says (credit & link to https://t.co/WT1EAPiMKI) https://t.co/jOqfEq91Po — Amy Dash (@AmyDashTV) December 6, 2021

It will be fascinating to see how this entire situation is handled if it ends up in front of a grand jury. For the most part, the public hasn’t seen much evidence one way or another, and Watson has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The only people in the know are Watson, his accusers and the attorneys involved. However, that could change quickly if it ends up in front of a grand jury.

‘Inside Of His Butt’: Massage Therapist Details Shocking Allegations Against Deshaun Watson https://t.co/VyMnrzTMGL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2021

Here’s another thing to keep in mind. Right now, Watson is eligible to play in an NFL game if he wants to, but that could change if he faces charges.

He could also be suspended even if he never faces charges. Remember, Roger Goodell doesn’t need a conviction to punish someone. He can do it for conduct detrimental to the league.

REPORT: Police Are Trying To Interview The Woman Who Made Graphic ‘Butt’ Allegations Against Texans QB Deshaun Watson https://t.co/S3ASR8MlHH — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 6, 2021

All the way around, it’s a serious situation, but it does look like there’s a major update coming soon after a couple months of relative silence. Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of whatever did or didn’t happen.