Editorial

REPORT: Allegations Against Deshaun Watson Could Go To A Grand Jury In January

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

It sounds like a major update in Deshaun Watson’s case is on the horizon.

The Houston Texans quarterback hasn’t played a snap all season as he faces more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of right now, Watson is only facing civil allegations and hasn’t been charged with anything criminally.

Tony Buzbee, who represents Watson’s accusers, told League of Justice that multiple women have been interviewed by the authorities and the case might be sent to a grand jury in January.

There is a small chance it could even go to a grand jury sooner.

It will be fascinating to see how this entire situation is handled if it ends up in front of a grand jury. For the most part, the public hasn’t seen much evidence one way or another, and Watson has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven otherwise.

The only people in the know are Watson, his accusers and the attorneys involved. However, that could change quickly if it ends up in front of a grand jury.

Here’s another thing to keep in mind. Right now, Watson is eligible to play in an NFL game if he wants to, but that could change if he faces charges.

He could also be suspended even if he never faces charges. Remember, Roger Goodell doesn’t need a conviction to punish someone. He can do it for conduct detrimental to the league.

All the way around, it’s a serious situation, but it does look like there’s a major update coming soon after a couple months of relative silence. Hopefully, we can get to the bottom of whatever did or didn’t happen.