RICHARDS: If Leftists Continue To Spout Divisive Racist Rhetoric, The Waukesha Attack Won’t Be The Last One

Last week, Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis demolished the ruling class media for their biased coverage and disgraceful misreporting of the Waukesha parade attack and their continued demonization of the police. He ripped the media for their distortions and omissions.

Providing facts that the media has ignored or attempted to conceal, DeSantis correctly observed that Darrell Brooks, the suspect who has been charged with six counts of homicide for plowing his SUV through the Waukesha Christmas parade, is a career criminal who hates white people. Brooks never should have been out on bail in the first place after he was arrested for allegedly trying to kill an ex-girlfriend by running her over with his SUV just weeks ago. Instead, he was given another free pass to kill by a leftist Democrat prosecutor. DeSantis exposed another lie the media tried to peddle — that the attack was an “accident.”

Finally, DeSantis wasn’t afraid to say what few Republican leaders have had the courage to do. The alleged killer was most likely influenced by the media’s lies about the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and Jacob Blake shooting.

Ron DeSantis hit the nail on the head — the ruling class media is totally corrupt. If anyone hadn’t figured it out already, all reasonable Americans should now assume that on any major issue or incident, what the ruling class media tells us is a lie.

But the problem goes much deeper because the ruling class media does not act independently. They are the ideological mouthpiece of the leftist elites and the propaganda arm of the Democratic Party — which includes Black Lives Matter (BLM) Marxists. Their agenda is to destroy America as we know it. Selective news coverage, propaganda and disinformation are all calculated to undermine our country.

Their primary method is stoking racial distrust and conflict. They are achieving this by perpetuating the myth that America is a systemically racist nation — an accusation that is a provable lie. The United States is the least racist multiracial society in the world by multiple measures, including tolerance, racial intermarriage, the wealth of minority groups, educational achievement, opportunity and social mobility.

Nevertheless, leftist subversion continues on all levels. The application and indoctrination of racist Critical Race Theory in schools, public institutions, media, and the workplace; defunding the police; eliminating cash bail; electing radical leftist prosecutors whose mission is to undermine the criminal justice system from within with pro-criminal policies — are all proceeding full steam ahead.

The ruling class media’s reporting on the carnage in Waukesha is no longer distorted and misleading — it simply doesn’t exist. Nationally, they’ve blacked out almost all news as if it never happened. The White House announced that Joe Biden has no plans to visit Waukesha to meet with the grieving families of the dead, the survivors and the traumatized community. Kamala Harris announced that she will monitor the situation.

Commentators have observed that the story was not honestly reported because it “doesn’t fit the media’s narrative.” No kidding. Because when your narrative is that America is systemically racist and that violent white supremacists are the biggest threat to the lives of black folks but the alleged perpetrator is a black racist and the victims are white — yes, that definitely doesn’t fit the narrative. But this time, they’ve gone too far. The massacre in Waukesha was so horrific, the media’s distortions so revolting, and Biden’s and Harris’s reactions so callous — that most Americans are disgusted and starting to see through it all.

The personal messages from Darrell Brooks’ social media are racist and vile. Brooks, a convicted sex offender who pimped the mother of his child, called for violence against white people, supported black supremacists, and praised Adolf Hitler for exterminating Jews. Can you imagine if the races of the suspect and the victims had been reversed? It would be world news. There would be an immediate Department of Justice investigation into a domestic terrorism incident. Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson would be airlifted in. Black Lives Matter would get back to doing what they do best — rioting, burning and looting. And how about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — do you think they would be able to make that trip?

Teaching black people that they are perpetual victims of a systemically racist system while demonizing white people as irredeemable racist oppressors, creates hate and resentment—which inevitably leads to violence.

Immediately after the Waukesha attack, a self-described Black Lives Matter militant from Milwaukee knew exactly what had happened. He announced on Facebook, “it sounds possible that the revolution (read: ‘terror attacks on white civilians’) has started in Wisconsin. It started with this Christmas parade.”

Chanting for death to the police has been a staple of Black Lives Matter events. BLM-inspired racist cop killers have assassinated police officers in New York City, Dallas, Texas, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and other cities across the United States. The numbers of police shot has skyrocketed. Already in 2021, 314 police officers have been shot and 58 killed by gunfire. Ambush attacks have increased 126% over last year.

America is at a critical point of survival. When entire groups — first the police, and now all white people, are demonized as racists and black people are indoctrinated to believe that their fellow countrymen are imminent threats and mortal enemies — violence is inevitable. The war on cops and the massacre in Waukesha are proof of that.

The leftist elites hold average Americans of all colors in contempt. They want to divide us by race to seize total power and control over all of us. But what the leftist elites don’t get is this: Decent, hardworking, patriotic Americans of all races believe that racism and race-based violence is wrong. Americans are sick of being told that we must judge our fellow citizens based on the color of their skin, sick of elites teaching our children to hate their families and their faith, and sick of elites telling us that we should despise our country.

The mayhem of the Waukesha Massacre was horrific. But unless Americans come together to fight back against the racist propaganda promoted by Black Lives Matter, the Democratic Party and the ruling class mediat — it won’t be the last one.

Maurice Richards is the former chief of the Martinsburg Police Department in West Virginia. He served as chief from 2015 to 2020 after 24 years as an officer and lieutenant in the Chicago Police Department. Richards holds a doctorate in adult education from Northern Illinois University. His writing has been featured in The Daily Caller, The Federalist, Human Events, The Hill, and American Greatness.