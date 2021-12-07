Teacher’s Union Officials’ Facebook Post Says People With Religious Vaccine Exemptions Deserve To Die, Suggests GOP Commit Mass Murder

A National Education Association (NEA) Board of Directors member and English teacher at a Pennsylvania high school posted to Facebook that she thought unvaccinated individuals with religious exemptions deserved to die, according to a screenshot of the post obtained by the social media account Libs of Tik Tok.

Mollie Paige Mumau took to Facebook to condemn all individuals who have not been vaccinated due to religious exemptions, accusing this group of “hiding behind religious exemptions because they don’t want anybody to tell them what to do,” according to a screenshot of her post. Mumau said religious exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine are “such BS” because “people tell you what to do all the time and you do it.”

Mumau appeared to refer to a specific person in her comment, writing “he and his ilk deserve whatever comes their way, including losing jobs, getting sick, and perhaps dying from this virus. But in the meantime, he’s going to put all the people around him in danger.”

Pennsylvania teacher writes on FB that people who have religious exemptions should die from the virus or be shot pic.twitter.com/vF28M2QcP4 — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) December 6, 2021

“I don’t know why the GOP doesn’t just take those guns they profess to love so much and just start shooting all of their constituents who think this way,” Mumau wrote. “It would be quicker and ultimately safer than putting me and my friends and family at risk.”

General McLane School District (GMSD) confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that it does employ a woman named Mollie Mumau at General McLane High School, according to Sarah Grabski, director of communications and administrative services for GMSD. Grabski said the district could not legally discuss any personnel actions right now but that Mumau is not currently in its buildings.

“The district is aware of a potentially inappropriate social media comment by a staff member,” GMSD said. “The district will investigate the matter and act accordingly. In all situations, the district’s utmost concern is the safety of our students and staff.”

The NEA did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

