You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Tofu Vs. Steak’ Video

You Betcha recently released another incredible video.

The popular entertainment company released “Tofu vs. Steak,” and I can promise it will be among the funniest things you see all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch.

“It tastes like I died and went to Heaven” more or less sums up my exact feelings whenever I’m hammering a steak.

It’s literally impossible to be sad when chewing on some medium-rare meat. How do I know? When the Badgers lost to Minnesota, I drowned out my pain with a tomahawk steak.

Anything to numb the pain!

For anyone who thinks I won’t bounce back from the Badgers losing, I’m eating this steak to drown the pain. Together, we’ll through this tough time pic.twitter.com/0WCm58dlNi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 28, 2021

I am truly suffering in this moment, but all I can do is put on a brave face. pic.twitter.com/RLiDgEPqzm — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 28, 2021

Once again, You Betcha hit the nail on the head with another video that I could watch on repeat for an hour.

Myles just doesn’t miss when it comes to making people laugh, and he always has his thumb perfectly on the pulse of people from the Midwest.

You Betcha star Myles Montplaisir explains why people from the Midwest are the best. As a man with no ties to the situation and famous for being unbiased on all subjects, I have determined I agree!* *Ignore the fact I’m decked out in Wisconsin gear. pic.twitter.com/nfx738wMxo — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2021

I can’t wait to see what he comes up with next. I have no doubt that it’s going to be awesome as always.