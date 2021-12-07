Editorial

You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Tofu Vs. Steak’ Video

You Betcha recently released another incredible video.

The popular entertainment company released “Tofu vs. Steak,” and I can promise it will be among the funniest things you see all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch.

“It tastes like I died and went to Heaven” more or less sums up my exact feelings whenever I’m hammering a steak.

It’s literally impossible to be sad when chewing on some medium-rare meat. How do I know? When the Badgers lost to Minnesota, I drowned out my pain with a tomahawk steak.

Anything to numb the pain!

Once again, You Betcha hit the nail on the head with another video that I could watch on repeat for an hour.

Myles just doesn’t miss when it comes to making people laugh, and he always has his thumb perfectly on the pulse of people from the Midwest.

I can’t wait to see what he comes up with next. I have no doubt that it’s going to be awesome as always.