Labour Party MP Who Says She Feels ‘Unsafe’ Near Maskless Tories Is Caught Partying With No Mask

A left-wing member of the British Parliament representing the Labour Party was caught not wearing a mask at a Sunday night awards show, according to photos posted Monday to Twitter.

Zarah Sultana’s move to go maskless is at odds with previous comments she made claiming she feels “unsafe” around maskless members of the conservative Tory Party in the House of Commons.

Photos of Sultana at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards appeared next to a screenshot of her speaking on a BBC Politics Live segment, in which she called out Tories for going maskless in a tweet posted by Martin Daubney. Daubney, the Deputy Leader of the Reclaim Party, labeled Sultana’s actions as “mask hypocrisy.”

Zarah Sultana: “I feel incredibly unsafe in the chamber” when Tories don’t wear masks Also Zarah Sultana: “Wahey! Here’s me at a packed MOBO awards, without a mask in sight” #MaskHypocrisy pic.twitter.com/wzZeueJRyv — Martin Daubney ✌🏻🇬🇧 (@MartinDaubney) December 6, 2021

Sultana had originally posted the photos of herself at the MOBO Awards to her personal Twitter.

The @MOBOAwards came to Coventry last night 🥰 pic.twitter.com/G3QcCNfms8 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) December 6, 2021

Sultana joined a group of panelists, including broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer, to discuss masks on BBC Politics Live back in November.

WATCH:

“I feel incredibly unsafe in the Chamber when I’m sitting there wearing a mask and I look across the benches and I see most of the Tories not wearing masks,” Sultana said.

Hartley-Brewer then challenged Sultana about masks at the British party conferences, to which Sultana responded, “They should’ve worn masks.”

When Hartley-Brewer asked Sultana if she felt “unsafe” because of the supposed lack of masks at the party conferences, Sultana backtracked discussing how “very packed” the Chamber can be.

Sultana said the lack of masks in the Chamber is a “dangerous message to send to the rest of the country.”

Sultana has previously made headlines for alleging she was a victim of “Islamophobia” and for highlighting racist emails she’d received.