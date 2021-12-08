Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Skilyr Hicks Dies At Age 23

Skilyr Hicks, a former contestant on “America’s Got Talent,” died at the age of 23, according to TMZ.

Hicks died Monday, with her body being discovered at a friend’s house, the outlet reported.

Hicks struggled with mental health and substance abuse issues, according to her mom. The cause of death is unknown as of Wednesday morning. TMZ previously reported that Hicks had been arrested for underage drinking when she was 20 years old.

Hicks appeared on season 8 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” auditioning back in 2013.

Hicks, who was 14 at the time, shared that she’d been singing since she was a baby and started playing guitar after her dad died. She auditioned with an original song she wrote for him.

“I think that you are a beautiful girl,” Heidi Klum told Hicks. “And I’m thankful that you shared your story with all of us. It’s a very hard story I’m sure for you to tell everyone. And I feel you won all of our hearts.”

Following her performance, Hicks received four “yes” votes, which sent her to the next round of the competition in Las Vegas.

Hicks performed another original song in hopes of advancing to New York City, but ultimately did not make it.

TMZ reports that Hicks is survived by her mother and four siblings.