Anti-Gun Provisions Dropped From House Passed National Defense Authorization Act

Yesterday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a revised version of the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), the annual defense bill that directs funding for our nation’s military. The two anti-gun provisions that were included in an earlier version were removed from the final House-passed bill.

The first provision, led by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA), would have ignored constitutional due process protections and allowed for the confiscation of personally-owned firearms of members of the U.S. military. It would have afforded the military judicial system the ability to issue ex parte protective orders that would prohibit firearm possession without giving the accused an opportunity to contest the accusations against them and present evidence in their defense. This would have represented a clear denial of constitutional due process and a stunning betrayal of those who swore an oath to protect and defend our country and the U.S. Constitution.

The second provision, offered as an amendment by Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA), would have undone components of two export-reform regulations crafted by the Trump Administration. The regulations were designed to enhance American competitiveness, remove burdensome regulations for gunsmiths and other small businesses, modernize export controls, and enhance national security. Instead, the Torres amendment empowers anti-gun legislators to make decisions normally left to subject matter experts, leading to unnecessary delays and increased costs.

The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on the House-passed version of NDAA in the coming days.