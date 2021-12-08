Editorial

Charles Barkley Says He Named His Daughter After A Mall

Charles Barkley (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter https://twitter.com/r0bato/status/1468462196833374209

Charles Barkley had a bizarre inspiration for his daughter’s name.

During a conversation with Ernie Johnson, the NBA legend revealed that his daughter Christiana is named after a mall. Yes, you read that correctly. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t know. I just liked the mall,” Barkley explained when Johnson asked why he named his daughter after a mall.

You can watch the entire exchange below.

This is another prime example of why Charles Barkley is the absolute man. Imagine naming your kid after a mall and then admitting it publicly.

Seriously, stop and think about that for a second. Stop and think about the insanity of this entire story.

If you truly named a kid after a mall you enjoyed, you should never tell another living soul. You shouldn’t tell anyone at all.

That’s the kind of thing you should take to your grave. Yet, it’s Charles Barkley, and as we all know, he doesn’t care what people think.

He’s only interested in keeping it real, and that’s why we love him so much.

So, while I don’t like the idea of naming your kid after a shopping center, I do appreciate his blunt honesty.