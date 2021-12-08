Charles Barkley Rips The Los Angeles Lakers And Anthony Davis

Charles Barkley cut loose Tuesday night on the Lakers.

The Lakers improved to 13-12 after a Tuesday win over the Celtics, but it was what Barkley had to say before the matchup that is generating a lot of attention. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The NBA legend ripped into Anthony Davis and the team for struggling and in classic Chuck fashion, he didn’t hold back. Watch his awesome rant below.

“Anthony Davis, you know I like you as a person, but you ain’t doing what you’re supposed to do.” Chuck sounds off on the Lakers’ struggles this season 🗣 pic.twitter.com/HM9zReqeS5 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 8, 2021

Whenever Charles Barkley cuts a rant loose, you know you’re in for a fun time. That dude just doesn’t care what other people think.

Charles Barkley, the king of common sense, made some great points about social media being useless. He’s 100% correct! Social media for most people, especially delusional women who think they’re famous with 5,000 followers, is a waste of time. pic.twitter.com/GMmTLbv35p — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 10, 2021

A lot of people hold back their true thoughts because they’re worried about how people might react. Barkley couldn’t care less. You can love him or you can hate him.

Either way, he’s going to speak the truth, and the truth is the Lakers aren’t an impressive squad.

It is amazing how everyone assumed the Lakers would compete for an NBA title this season, but they haven’t looked good at all.

There are a lot of reasons why and Davis’ lackluster play is certainly near the top of the list. Clearly, it’s the number one issue in Barkley’s mind!

I have no idea if the Lakers will get it figured out or not, but I do know I love watching Barkley tear them to shreds. It’s sports content gold!