Chicago Blackhawks Forward Jujhar Khaira Taken To The Hospital After Brutal Hit

Chicago Blackhawks player Jujhar Khaira was taken to the hospital during a 6-2 Tuesday night loss to the Rangers.

During the NHL matchup, Jacob Trouba dropped Khaira with an absolutely massive hit, and it was immediately clear that he was in serious trouble.

Really scary scene in Chicago as Jujhar Khaira is knocked out cold by Jacob Trouba. Paramedics on the ice. pic.twitter.com/so2YmuXl8Q — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) December 8, 2021

The team announced that he was taken to Northwestern Hospital and was up and talking after the brutal shot.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Jujhar Khaira suffered an upper body blow in the second period of tonight’s game. After initial evaluation on the ice he was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing. An update will be provided when available. — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

UPDATE: Coach King on Jujhar Khaira’s status – “He’s up. He’s talking. He’s very responsive.” https://t.co/2pks3F7F0f — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 8, 2021

There’s no doubt that’s one of the scariest hits I’ve ever seen. It’s not that there was anything particularly vicious about it.

The scary thing is the way Khaira just dropped after contact was made. It was like his soul had just left his body.

Khaira out cold after this hit from Trouba pic.twitter.com/5h3flSUetA — Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 8, 2021

Hockey is a brutally violent sport and it’s played at incredibly fast speeds. Injuries happen, but you never want to see someone go down like this.

Jonathan Toews on Jujhar Khaira being stretchered off the ice: “Personally, I was pretty shaken, not going to lie to you. Just glad to hear he’s doing OK.” #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/HQICTcA5Ah — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 8, 2021

Hopefully, Khaira is able to make a full recovery and return to the ice soon.