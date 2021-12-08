Editorial

Chicago Blackhawks Forward Jujhar Khaira Taken To The Hospital After Brutal Hit

Jujhar Khaira (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/spittinchiclets/status/1468413854514302977)

Chicago Blackhawks player Jujhar Khaira was taken to the hospital during a 6-2 Tuesday night loss to the Rangers.

During the NHL matchup, Jacob Trouba dropped Khaira with an absolutely massive hit, and it was immediately clear that he was in serious trouble. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team announced that he was taken to Northwestern Hospital and was up and talking after the brutal shot.

There’s no doubt that’s one of the scariest hits I’ve ever seen. It’s not that there was anything particularly vicious about it.

The scary thing is the way Khaira just dropped after contact was made. It was like his soul had just left his body.

Hockey is a brutally violent sport and it’s played at incredibly fast speeds. Injuries happen, but you never want to see someone go down like this.

Hopefully, Khaira is able to make a full recovery and return to the ice soon.