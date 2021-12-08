Dustin Corieri Stands Out With Evening Entertainment Group

Dustin Corieri always had a knack for parties and other social events, and it’s in his blood. His family owns a company called Evening Entertainment Group (EEG), which exposed him to the business side of partying at a young age. Today, Dustin serves as the personality behind EEG’s multiple bars and nightclubs across Arizona, Florida, and Texas, which racks up to a total of 18.

Some of the clubs and bars the Evening Entertainment Group owns are Casa Amigo, Bottle Blonde, and Hifi Bars. Bottle Blonde has outlets in Miami, Scottsdale, and Dallas, making the company’s market wider. Dustin serves as the networking master for the brand and is frequently considered the face of EEG. Evening Entertainment Group is planning to open more venues in the future, especially now that things are returning to normal after the pandemic.

Evening Entertainment Group is currently based in Scottsdale, Arizona, and has been for the past 25 years. For over two decades, the company has dished out some of the most memorable party and club events within the state of Arizona and beyond. For this reason, Dustin’s parents have become known as the “godparents” of the party and nightclub scene in Scottsdale. Dustin’s family has made sure that the company kept in step with the changing desires of party-goers, which is why they placed Dustin at the helm.

With Dustin assuming a front-facing role for EEG, he has grown the company not only in terms of audience but in terms of revenue too. His love for people and parties became his tool to turn the company into one of the biggest party and nightclub organizers in town. EEG has seen a rapid expansion, and Dustin promises that there will be more from the company as it continues to dominate the industry.

As part of his job as EEG’s personality, Dustin gets to rub shoulders with celebrities, influencers, and athletes regularly. Dustin has quickly become famous as a party and club personality and gained a strong following online. He currently has more than 55,000 followers on Instagram and tons of likes on TikTok.

Aside from being a gigantic party and nightlife events planner, Dustin is also passionate about music. During his free time, he grabs his guitar and plays whatever music that crosses his mind. He considers music as his true passion, but he wants to focus his efforts on EEG and his many bars and clubs for now.

Dustin considers hopping from one city to another as a constant challenge that he needs to win to succeed. Had he let his worries and anxieties about venturing into business get the better of him, he wouldn’t have realized the success he has today. Dustin wants to keep growing EEG not only for himself but also for his family and their industry partners.

EEG promises to keep on evolving into an incredible company that connects people through nightlife and regular partying. Dustin plans to get into other businesses outside nightlife, which will expand EEG’s reach. To put it simply, he wants to be the coolest Dustin ever, and he’ll stop at nothing to make this a reality.