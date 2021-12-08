Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Gives His People’s Choice Award To A Make-A-Wish Kid In Heartwarming Moment

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson pulled off a great move Tuesday night.

The superstar actor was awarded the People's Champion Award during the 2021 People's Choice Awards, but he didn't keep the trophy for himself.

A Make-A-Wish kid named Shushana was with him on the stage, and he shocked everyone when he turned and gave her the award. Her look of surprise said everything you needed to know. Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

Wiping our tears away because @therock just dedicated his People’s Choice Award to Shushana, a @makeawish recipient. They are OUR champions! pic.twitter.com/EAQKmj5jN1 — People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) December 8, 2021

If you didn’t already think Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the man, this video should seal the deal for you.

Everyone I know is a fan, and it’s not hard to see why. He’s a class act individual, and this video is just further proof of that fact.

You know him as @TheRock. We know him as The 2021 People’s Champion. 💪 #PCAs pic.twitter.com/ZVzTXBZJZ8 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) December 8, 2021

Far too many people in Hollywood only care about their image and what they want. In a sense, they’re very insecure people.

Not The Rock. He knows what he’s about and he goes out of his way to inspire, motivate and help people. He didn’t need to do this and nobody would have thought anything of it.

Instead, he took a small moment and gave this young woman the memory of a lifetime.

What an incredible gesture. @TheRock gives his 2021 People’s Choice Award to a Make-A-Wish recipient identified as Shushana, who he met earlier in the day pic.twitter.com/rDhah4ghLk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 8, 2021

Props to Johnson for continuing to be one of the best dudes in the country. We could use a few more guys like him.