Fauci Recommends Asking Family Members For Vaccine Proof Before Holiday Celebrations

President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci recommended Wednesday that Americans should require holiday guests to prove if they are vaccinated or not.



During The Washington Post’s “COVID 2022” event, Frances Stead Sellers, senior writer at the Washington Post, mentioned that she’s “hearing from so many vaccinated people who feel as if, you know, there may be some personal rewards for getting vaccinated, but they still face all these restrictions and measures.” (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Says Omicron ‘Almost Certainly’ Less Severe Than Delta Variant)

Fauci said that getting vaccinated means you can enjoy family gatherings indoors again, and said “that’s the reason why people should, if they invite people over their home, essentially ask and maybe require that people show evidence that they are vaccinated, or give their honest and good faith word that they have been vaccinated.”

Fauci also said Wednesday that he believes the definition of being fully vaccinated will inevitably change. He spoke after news that Pfizer’s booster vaccine, combined with its two original shots, appears to protect against the Omicron variant.

The variant, which was first identified by South Africa in November, sparked concern within the U.S. and other countries due to what’s believed to be a higher transmissibility rate, although other information was not yet known about it.

The Biden administration has sought to learn more about the new variant and announced travel restrictions from South Africa and seven other countries shortly after it was identified. The Omicron variant was identified in the U.S. on Dec. 1.