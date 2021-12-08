Publisher HarperCollins Drops Chris Cuomo’s Book Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

A publisher said it will no longer release Chris Cuomo’s book following sexual misconduct allegations against the former CNN anchor who was fired by the network last week.

A representative from Custom House, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, told the Associated Press that it would not release Cuomo’s book “Deep Denial.” The spokesperson did not offer any additional comment, and HarperCollins did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Cuomo was fired from CNN on Saturday over his involvement in allegedly covering up his brother former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s sexual assault case. The former anchor was initially suspended “indefinitely” pending the results of an internal review of his conduct after New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office released evidence on the matter.

Cuomo was later accused of sexual misconduct by an unnamed woman preceding his firing. The woman’s attorney, Debra Katz, said that her client’s allegations were the reason Cuomo was fired.

“Last night, CNN acted promptly on my client’s complaint and fired Mr. Cuomo,” Katz said. “My client came forward at this time because she felt in sharing her story and related documentation, she could help protect other women.”

Cuomo denied the allegations through a spokesperson. (RELATED: Women’s Group Demands CNN Suspend Chris Cuomo, Investigate How He Advised His Brother On #METOO Allegations)

“Deep Denial” was scheduled to be released for fall 2022. According to its Amazon listing, the book is “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America – about our strength and our character – and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.”

