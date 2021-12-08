Jake Paul Calls Tyson Fury A ‘F**king B*tch’

Jake Paul is treading into some very dangerous territory with Tyson Fury.

Paul was supposed to fight Tyson's younger brother Tommy in a couple weeks, but the younger Fury had to pull out because of a medical situation.

In reaction, Jake Paul decided to take a shot at the greatest heavyweight boxer on the planet.

Tommy Fury has pulled out of the fight due to a “medical condition” and Tyron Woodley is stepping in for December 18th for the official rematch. pic.twitter.com/t1OFVQQBBt — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 6, 2021

“Tyson, I just wanna let you know you’re a f**king bitch and so is your brother. This is an embarrassment and hopefully, you guys can get that vaginitis cleared up super quick, you f**king dosser,” Paul said in the voice message recorded during an interview with TMZ.

I have no idea what the hell is wrong with Jake Paul, but this seems like an incredibly stupid idea. I understand he probably just wants attention, but is he aware of who he’s talking to?

Tyson Fury is the most dangerous boxer on the planet. Nobody – and I mean absolutely nobody – wants to be in the ring with him.

With Tyson Fury fighting Deontay Wilder tonight, let’s remember when he told me his post-fight plans involve cocaine and cheap hookers. What an absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/LrTUtk9RYF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 9, 2021

In three fights against Deontay Wilder, who is the hardest hitter alive, he went 2-0-1 and could have easily won all three.

In a fight against Jake Paul, he’d have him hospitalized before the first round was over. He’d give him a curtain call that would change his life forever.

Change of plans 👀 Fury has withdrawn from the fight due to medical issues. We’ll now see @jakepaul vs. @TWooodley run it back on 12.18. #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/LbpUzzUjzS — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) December 6, 2021

The entire Jake Paul schtick is fun, but he should be very careful about going after the best boxer alive. That’s a great way to end up getting obliterated in a fashion that’s hard to put into words.