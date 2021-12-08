Justin Fields Will Start At Quarterback For The Bears Against The Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will be under center this Sunday.

Fields missed some time because an injury to his ribs, but the time has come for him to get back on the field.

According to Ian Rapoport, head coach Matt Nagy informed the press Wednesday that Fields will start against the Packers this week.

#Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters just now that rookie QB Justin Fields (ribs) has been cleared and will start Sunday vs. the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021

Chicago’s season is probably over no matter what at this point with the team being 4-8, but that doesn’t mean Fields shouldn’t be on the field.

He needs as many reps as possible in order to develop. He’s incredibly talented, but he won’t improve if he’s hurt or not playing for other reasons.

From NFL Now: The #Bears will start QB Justin Fields this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/eIyB7a4Rcc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2021

Well, he’ll be back out on the field against Chicago’s most bitter rival this Sunday. If you’re a fan of the Bears, you have to be interested to see how he does after missing some time.

The Packers are a hell of a team, and it’ll be a damn hard test for his return.

#Bears at practice today. QB Justin Fields was limited. pic.twitter.com/XDpZa7hSU1 — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) December 2, 2021

We’ll see how much time he needs to shake the rust off, but at least he’ll be back out there slinging it this Sunday.