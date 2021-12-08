Los Angeles Unified School District Fires 400+ Employees Who Haven’t Been Vaccinated

The Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second largest school district, fired almost 500 employees on Dec. 7 for failing to comply with the district’s vaccine mandate.

The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) school board voted 7-0 in separate motions to terminate workers who did not receive their first dose of a vaccine by Nov. 15, the Los Angeles Daily News reported. The district terminated 496 employees. A district spokesperson refused to tell the Daily Caller how many terminated employees were teachers and how these terminations could impact students.

In October, the district reported that 97% of its employees were “at least partially vaccinated” or had received medical or religious exemptions. The district bumped its vaccination rate by 2 percent before implementing terminations.

A district spokesperson told the Daily Caller that employees who become vaccinated post-termination may be eligible for reemployment with the district.

“The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed that 496 employees were separated due to non-compliance with the District’s vaccine requirement,” the spokesperson said. “Vaccinations are a term or condition of employment in the District. If separated employees do get vaccinated, they may be eligible for reemployment.”

Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly said the decision to terminate the unvaccinated employees was “difficult, but necessary.”

“Parting ways with individuals who choose not to be vaccinated is an extremely difficult, but necessary decision to ensure the safety of all in our school communities,” Reilly said. “We wish everyone the best in their future endeavors and encourage everyone to get vaccinated.”

LAUSD implemented a vaccine mandate for students over the age of 12 as well. As of Dec. 7, approximately 85% of LAUSD students “are in compliance with the vaccination requirement,” according to a district spokesperson.

One parent claimed that LAUSD vaccinated her child at Barack Obama Global Prep Academy without her consent. The student allegedly came home with a vaccine card after someone offered him pizza in exchange for vaccination, NBC 4 reported. (RELATED: Parent Claims Someone At Obama Global Prep Academy Vaccinated Her 13-Year-Old Without Permission)

A mom is speaking out about her son being vaccinated without her knowledge or consent. Parents are being pushed to the side by schools, the government, and those who think they know what’s best for their children. This is unacceptable.https://t.co/e3lNwhlUve — Independent Women’s Voice (@IWV) December 8, 2021

A spokesperson for LAUSD told the Daily Caller News Foundation that it was unable to “confirm that this incident occurred at Barack Obama Global Preparation Academy.”