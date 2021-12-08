LSU Quarterback Max Johnson Announces That He’s Transferring

LSU quarterback Max Johnson is leaving the program.

The sophomore passer announced Tuesday night that he’s entering the transfer portal. He tweeted to his fans, “LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Johnson finished this season with LSU with 27 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

This is a bit of an interesting decision out of Baton Rouge. Johnson is a very solid quarterback and he’s young.

He has a lot of football left in him and he’s clearly shown that he can play at a high level. You’d think Brian Kelly would want that kind of stability as he rebuilds the program.

Apparently, the two aren’t on the same page because Johnson is out the door after a very impressive season in the SEC.

Again, he threw 27 touchdowns to only six interceptions. I don’t care what team you play for, that’s a great stat line.

The good news for Johnson is that there will be plenty of schools that come calling for his services. Any player that tosses 27 touchdowns in a single season in the SEC is going to have a lot of programs picking up the phone to gauge his interest.

It will be interesting to see where he lands because he’s a very impressive player with a bright future.