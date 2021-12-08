US

Man Smashes Catholic Statue With Hammer, Cuts Off Hands: Police

A statue depicting “Our Lady of Fatima” was vandalized Sunday night after a man smashed the face and cut off the hands of the statue.

The statue, which sits just outside the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., was damaged when a man jumped over a fence and used a hammer to cut the statue’s nose and hands off, authorities said, according to ABC7. The Basilica said it has filed a police report.

The suspect, who has remained unidentified, was masked and entered the property the night of December 5. Authorities are investigating the incident, according to Fox5. (RELATED: Jesus Statue Found Beheaded Outside Catholic Church In Miami, Diocese Expects Hate Crime Investigation)

“Though we are deeply pained by this incident, we pray for the perpetrator through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary under her title of Our Lady of Fatima,” Basilica Monsignor Walter Rossi said, according to FOX5.