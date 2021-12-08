Navy SEAL Commander Dies At Age 43 After Training Accident

A Virginia-based Navy SEAL died Tuesday after sustaining injuries during a fast-rope training event last week, military officials announced.

Cmdr. Brian Micheal Bourgeois, 43, of SEAL Team 8 was injured on Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia at Naval Amphibious Base, Little Creek. Bourgeois was taken to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, according to the Navy Times. (RELATED: Hunt Is On For Missing Ex-Navy Seal After Half-Brother Found Dead In National Park)

Bourgeois had a 20-year career with the United States Navy and the Naval Special Warfare community. He was commissioned from the US Naval Academy in 2001 and received several awards and decorations including a Bronze Star, a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, and an Iraq Campaign Medal, the New York Post reports.

Fatal training incidents are uncommon during SEAL training, however, there was a notable total of 9 deaths between 2013 and 2016, according to Task & Purpose.

“The details of the tragic accident are currently under investigation and findings will be made available at the appropriate time. Initial indications show that the tragedy occurred during a fast-rope training evolution,” according to a statement from The United States Navy’s press release.