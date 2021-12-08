‘The Beginning Of The End’: Nigel Farage Lights Up Boris Johnson Over Bombshell Christmas Party Leak

Nigel Farage ripped into British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday after reports of a Christmas party held for Johnson and his staff at 10 Downing Street last December sparked outrage.

A recent bombshell video leak appeared to show Johnson staffers joking about the party and how they would explain the possible breach of their own health regulations to the public and press. An outraged Farage, the former Brexit Party leader, took aim at Johnson and his staff’s alleged hypocrisy and said that the scandal marked “the beginning of the end” of his premiership.

“I can’t tell you how angry I was to be told that Christmas is canceled, and so all my plans had to change,” he said in an interview with GBNews. (RELATED: Boris Johnson Cancels Christmas: No Gathering, Shopping As Coronavirus Cases Rise)

“That is nothing as compared to the upset tonight millions are going to feel, who had the last chance to have a Christmas with their mother, their father, their grandmother, their grandfather who are no longer with us whilst at the same time those that were making the rules, spreading fear through government adverts, actually thought it was funny,” he added.

Farage described Johnson’s government as treating everyone “with contempt,” and characterized the British political class as “looking down” on its citizens, using Johnson’s alleged hypocrisy to support his claims.

“This story is going to lead to more rage and anger amongst the general British population than we have seen for years,” Farage said later in the interview.

“I’m going to stick my neck out here: this is the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson,” he added.

Johnson has repeatedly denied allegations that he and his staff breached COVID health restrictions, despite critics accusing him of lying after video leaked of staffers joking about the event, according to The New York Times.

The Prime Minister also apologized for the video while asserting that no party took place.

Boris Johnson is continuing to lie about last year’s illicit Christmas party at No10 – even when we’ve all now seen his own spokeswoman on video laughing about it & wondering how best to lie about it to the media.

Even by his standards, this is absolutely shameful. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 7, 2021

Johnson is also facing allegations of drug use as recent searches found traces of cocaine evidence in toilets near his private office. The incident coincides with concerns over a recent uptick in U.K. government officials using illicit drugs.