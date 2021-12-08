REPORT: Duke Has Interest In Jason Garrett As The Program’s Next Football Coach

Duke is reportedly interested in Jason Garrett.

The Blue Devils are currently in the process of searching for a new head football coach and the former Cowboys head coach "remains on the school's radar," according to The News & Observer.

Garrett was recently fired as the OC of the New York Giants.

Seeing as how Garrett has zero college coaching experience, hiring him would be one hell of a bold move for the Blue Devils.

Generally speaking, NFL and college coaches don’t do great when they try to switch levels. Look at how many coaches successfully went from college to the NFL. The list is incredibly small, and Pete Carroll is the only real smashing success in the past couple decades.

Now, there is an obvious upside here, and it’s all the attention Garrett would bring the program. Duke is an ACC football team, but they’re also an afterthought for the most part.

People simply don’t care about Duke when it comes to football. Duke basketball is a global brand. Duke’s football team is often a punchline to a joke that nobody finds funny anymore.

However, if the Blue Devils hired Garrett, they would absolutely see a huge boost in attention on the program. After all, we’re talking about a guy who was the coach of the Dallas Cowboys for a long time.

Giants fired Jason Garrett, as @PLeonardNYDN reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2021

I’m not holding my breath that it will happen, but it’d be fascinating if it did.