REPORT: LSU Was Willing To Pay Jimbo Fisher $125 Million To Leave Texas A&M

LSU reportedly threw a bank vault at Jimbo Fisher in an attempt to steal him from Texas A&M.
According to Brett McMurphy and Billy Liucci, Fisher was offered $125 million over eight years to leave College Station and coach the Tigers in Baton Rouge. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
How bad did LSU want Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher? In late November, LSU was prepared to offer Fisher an 8-year, $125 million deal – $13 million/year – to come to LSU, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Those numbers earlier reported by @billyliucci
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 8, 2021
Fisher didn’t accept the deal and the Tigers ended up hiring Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame for roughly $100 million.
I’m actually surprised that Fisher didn’t leave to take that deal. I understand he’s already rich, but making $125 million over eight years is unheard of in college football.
He would have become the highest-paid coach in all of college football, and the margin would have been substantial.
Instead, he opted to stick with the Aggies over coaching the Tigers in Baton Rouge. He’s still getting paid very well by Texas A&M, but his deal is damn sure not for $13 million annually.
It’s hard to put into words what kind of money that is at the college level. Hell, there’s only a handful of coaches in the NFL who even sniff that kind of cash.
Yet, LSU was willing to drop it off in a duffel bag for Fisher’s services.
“I ain’t going nowhere, I don’t wanna be nowhere else. I love being right here.”#GigEm pic.twitter.com/JecQShQAKU
— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) November 15, 2021
I guess it just wasn’t meant to be!