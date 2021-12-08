‘Wrong Choice’: Republican Banking Committee Members Blast Biden’s ‘Radical’ Nominee After She Withdraws Nomination

Members of both the House and Senate Banking Committees criticized President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Saule Omarova, after she withdrew her nomination Monday.

House and Senate Ranking Member Republicans highlighted Omarova’s “radical” ideology regarding the American financial system after it became obvious that her nomination would not make it through the senate.

“During the confirmation process, a bipartisan consensus emerged that Professor Omarova’s self-proclaimed radical ideas for America’s financial system were not suitable for our nation’s top banking regulator,” Senate Banking Committee Ranking Member Pat Toomey told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“I hope President Biden has learned from this mistake and will nominate someone who prioritizes the core mission of the OCC– supervising and managing risk in our financial system,” House Financial Services Committee Patrick McHenry said.

“I hope the Biden administration will select a nominee with mainstream views about the American economy,” Toomey said.

Omarova was born in the Soviet Union, where she attended Moscow State University and wrote a thesis titled “Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and The Theory of Revolution in the Capital.” Toomey asked Omarova to turn over the thesis to the Senate Banking Committee, which she never did. (RELATED: Biden Treasury Nominee Nominee Saule Omarova Was Once Arrested For Shoplifting At TJ Maxx, Police Records Show)

Biden: “Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people. But unfortunately, from the very beginning of her nomination, Saule was subjected to inappropriate personal attacks that were far beyond the pale.” pic.twitter.com/ cDUwvY8k5B — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) December 7, 2021

The 55-year-old Cornell law professor garnered criticism throughout the nomination process, with many Republicans slamming her for alleged Marxist ties and calling her a “communist.”

Regarding banking policies, Omarova previously called to “‘end banking’ as we know it” by arguing for a system where private bank accounts are replaced by accounts run by the Federal Reserve.

Omarova advocated for policies to allow “helicopter drops” of money into bank accounts to improve welfare redistribution and allow the federal government to manage price control and interest rates. (RELATED: Marco Rubio Calles Biden Bank Nominee A Flat Out ‘Communist’)

“Professor Omarova was the wrong choice for the job. Her radical ideas and aspirations to ‘end banking’ as we know it concerned lawmakers on both sides of the aisle,” Ranking Member of the House Financial Services Committee Patrick McHenry told the DCNF.

Omarova also praised the now-defunct Soviet Union for its lack of a “gender pay gap” in 2019, and she was quoted in a Canadian documentary calling the financial services sector “the quintessential asshole industry.”

In a book titled “The Seven Sins of Wall Street: Big Banks, Their Washington Lackeys, and the Next Financial Crisis,” Omarova praised Marxism, saying how much it changed her worldview.

Meanwhile, at least five Democratic senators reportedly stated their opposition to Omarova’s confirmation. Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Jon Hickenlooper of Colorado and Mark Kelly of Arizona reportedly told Democratic Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown that they would not support Biden’s nominee.

Biden continued to support his nominee even after reports of the five Democratic senators’ disapproval, which would have made it impossible to confirm Omarova. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know Whether To Call You Professor Or Comrade’: John Kennedy Grills Biden’s ‘Marxist’ Nominee)

“The White House continues to strongly support her historic nomination,” a White House official told Axios on Nov. 24.

“Saule Omarova is eminently qualified for this position,” the official added. “She has been treated unfairly since her nomination with unacceptable red-baiting from Republicans like it’s the McCarthy Era.”

