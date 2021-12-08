‘Thanks For The Lift’: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Camille Kostek Thanks Tom Brady For First Class Arrival At Awards Show

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Camille Kostek thanked Tom Brady for giving her a lift to an awards show and said she doubts the arrival will ever be beat.

“Arriving in style to the @sportsillustrated Sports Person of the Year Awards,” the 29-year-old supermodel captioned her post on Instagram Wednesday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“Congrats @tombrady!” she added. “Landing on the roof of the venue was an entrance I don’t think I will ever top! Thanks for the lift.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Kostek (@camillekostek)

The swimsuit model’s post included three pictures. First, a shot of her in a stunning gold sleeveless gown as she was sitting next to longtime beau and Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The second was an overview of her ride with a view outside the helicopter and a nightscape outside. A great close-up of Kostek after getting off the chopper as her dress glittered in the evening light finished the post.

Kostek and Gronkowski are definitely a fan favorite couple. The supermodel recently shared that she actually secretly dated the NFL star for two years before going public. The two have reportedly been together since 2015.