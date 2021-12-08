STUDY: Las Vegas Is The Most Fun City In America

Las Vegas is the most fun city in the country.

According to a study from WalletHub, Vegas has been named the most fun city in America. Orlando, Atlanta, Miami and New Orleans rounded out the top five. Entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties and costs were used to determine the rankings. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Vegas also just named the most sinful city in the country by WalletHub. So, Sin City is on one hell of a recent run.

If you go to Vegas and don’t have a great time, then you’re just a person who is allergic to a good time. It’s literally impossible to not love the hell out of that city.

I was just there a few months ago with some buddies, and we had a blast. Whether gambling on the Strip or at the El Royale, we were having a great time.

A Penthouse, Cabana And Bit Of Tragic History: Here’s @dhookstead‘s Working-Class Las Vegas Trip Recap https://t.co/4QfviD0QwD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 16, 2021

As soon as I get to Vegas, I grab an ice cold beer, check into my room (always a working class room) and head to the tables.

It’s a routine that has never failed me and never will! From there, we just rage for a few days and do our best to stay alive.

So far, it’s always worked out.

I went to @ResortsWorldLV to try the Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge and Redtail. This thread consists of my totally honest thoughts. Let’s start with the Champagne Bubble Bath, which is a secret menu item. pic.twitter.com/Yf00Jhv7i2 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 14, 2021

Vegas is a city dedicated to fun, relaxation, alcohol, sports and gambling. If you can’t be entertained in a setting like that, then you’re never going to be entertained in any setting.